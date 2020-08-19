Goldstein Munger & Associates Buys 65,813 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,813 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 7.3% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after buying an additional 2,647,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 23,832,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,883,945. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average of $60.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

