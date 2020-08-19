Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Acquires $687,616.71 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub acquired 54,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $687,616.71. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,139.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, David Golub acquired 45,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $560,250.00.

Shares of GBDC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.67. 490,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,246. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.58. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.99.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. Analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBDC shares. TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. 41.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

