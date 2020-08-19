Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Buys $976,689.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.57 per share, for a total transaction of $976,689.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,139.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GBDC traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. 490,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,246. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2,957.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 4,297.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down previously from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

