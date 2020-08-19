Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 31.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Gossip Coin has a total market capitalization of $66,419.73 and approximately $2.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded 23% lower against the dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00022524 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004052 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003917 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

GOSS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net .

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

Gossip Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

