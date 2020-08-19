Graphcoin (GRPH) Market Capitalization Tops $1,320.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the US dollar. One Graphcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00478269 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00021658 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00012596 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002982 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00010243 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000223 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000305 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

