GravityCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $789.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 25% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0521 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $225,033.00 and approximately $789.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00142910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.97 or 0.01765695 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00190905 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000226 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00137679 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000159 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 4,315,692 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin.

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

