Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 45,929 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 282.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 1 year low of $31.58 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.00, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.03.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.16). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $490.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

