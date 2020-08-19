Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 13,369 Shares of First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,533 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,369 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of First Hawaiian worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

FHB opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11. First Hawaiian Inc has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $31.25.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.45 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 24.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

FHB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

