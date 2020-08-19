Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 148,402 Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 148,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Harley-Davidson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,597,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,340,000 after acquiring an additional 156,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,708,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,718,000 after purchasing an additional 47,778 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,629,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,434,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,496,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,871,000 after purchasing an additional 309,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,202,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.93.

Shares of HOG opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.12, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $40.89.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $669.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.47 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

