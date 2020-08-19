Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 489,585 Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 489,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.42% of Realogy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Realogy in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 18.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in Realogy by 26.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 51,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Realogy by 102.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Realogy by 1,412.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 898,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 839,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $13.88.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 4.67% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

RLGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zelman & Associates raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Compass Point raised Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Realogy from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

