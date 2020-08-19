Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,150 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. FMR LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ABIOMED by 639.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in ABIOMED by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 58,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ABIOMED by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in ABIOMED in the 1st quarter worth about $563,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dorothy E. Puhy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $606,820.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $313.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.21. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $319.19. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.99.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABMD shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on ABIOMED from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BTIG Research downgraded ABIOMED to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

