Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.09 Million Stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Potlatchdeltic worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Potlatchdeltic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of PCH opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 172.47 and a beta of 1.36. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $181.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.89 million. Potlatchdeltic had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Potlatchdeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

