Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.21 Million Holdings in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 35.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,483 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Premier worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Premier by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,388,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,027,000 after buying an additional 197,208 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,592,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,534,000 after purchasing an additional 215,058 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,404,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,407,000 after purchasing an additional 647,730 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Premier by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,002,000 after buying an additional 148,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Premier by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,177,000 after buying an additional 827,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

PINC opened at $35.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. Premier Inc has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

PINC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Premier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

