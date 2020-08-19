Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.27 Million Stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,624 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82,027 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Toll Brothers worth $5,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,892,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,674,000 after buying an additional 4,613,869 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,071,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,275,000 after purchasing an additional 100,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,536,000 after acquiring an additional 466,863 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,882,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 717,638 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,870,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,959,000 after buying an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $1,085,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,457 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,038.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,000 shares of company stock worth $10,352,900. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.73. Toll Brothers Inc has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $49.31.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $16.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine raised Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.