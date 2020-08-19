Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 1,344.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,761 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $5,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.88.

NYSE:DLR opened at $156.46 on Wednesday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.28). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.37%.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,452.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $159,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,973 shares of company stock worth $17,895,567 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.