Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $3.64 Million in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Walker & Dunlop at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $476,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 43.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 110.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 149,987 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 6.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 354,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $55.32 on Wednesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.90. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $252.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total value of $442,759.26. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 157,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,826,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Malone bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.82 per share, with a total value of $478,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,238.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

