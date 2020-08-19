Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $4.10 Million in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 556,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.46% of Limelight Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $747.08 million, a P/E ratio of -123.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LLNW shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.84.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 20,833 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $104,789.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Disanto sold 59,364 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $476,099.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 660,264 shares of company stock worth $4,453,634. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

