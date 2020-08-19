Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $5.34 Million in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 140,783 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of 2U as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of 2U during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 2U by 24.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in 2U by 9.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 2U in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub downgraded 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of TWOU opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.86. 2U Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.46.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,287. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,010. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

