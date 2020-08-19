Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $5.50 Million in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 93,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Albany International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Albany International by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Albany International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Albany International by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of AIN opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.72 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.46 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $225.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.28 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

