Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $3.95 Million Investment in Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 141,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $7,706,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 162,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $798,009.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R John Fletcher sold 50,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $1,345,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,424 shares of company stock worth $2,390,718 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.24 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.41. Axcelis Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.83 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

