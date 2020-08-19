Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 168,289 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of CryoPort at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,724,983 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $80,655,000 after acquiring an additional 60,405 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 115.8% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,817,663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after buying an additional 975,300 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 155.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,333,178 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after buying an additional 811,205 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 15.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,331,575 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after buying an additional 175,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CryoPort by 46.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $17,070,000 after buying an additional 319,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CYRX. BidaskClub raised CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised CryoPort from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $33.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 22.95 and a quick ratio of 22.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.15. CryoPort Inc has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $36.78.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 60.97%. The company had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CryoPort Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoPort Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

