Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 15,347 Shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,347 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Global Net Lease worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNL. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 2,622.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on GNL shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

NYSE:GNL opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. Global Net Lease Inc has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $21.71.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 2.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

