Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 3,481 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

In related news, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 4,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $406,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $135,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,992 shares of company stock worth $869,721. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $88.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.27. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.