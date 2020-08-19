Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 90,040 Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Arena Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Christopher Cabell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,431 shares of company stock valued at $9,780,628 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA stock opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $69.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.49.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.15.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

