Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Fabrinet worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $461,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FN stock opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.34. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $76.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Fabrinet from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

