Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 32,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.38.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $197.98 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $202.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.60 and a 200-day moving average of $174.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.