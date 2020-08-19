Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,638 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Paul I. Cutler sold 8,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,020.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 86,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,749,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,082 shares of company stock worth $9,968,924 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEE. Vertical Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Argus upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.47.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $283.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $289.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.