Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 1,146 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.40.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $196.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.69 and its 200 day moving average is $194.85. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

In other news, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $118,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,080,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 1,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $298,695.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 102,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

