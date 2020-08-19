Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Gap Up to $1.04

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.04, but opened at $1.06. Great Panther Mining shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 118,825 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GPL shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Panther Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.75) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.38.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.78 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36,209 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 16.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 500,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 70,814 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the second quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Great Panther Mining by 112.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Great Panther Mining during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.