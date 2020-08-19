Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Short Interest Up 19.9% in June

Great Portland Estates PLC (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 774,000 shares, a growth of 19.9% from the May 31st total of 645,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

GPEAF opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPEAF shares. HSBC upgraded Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.8 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

