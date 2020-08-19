Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Diageo accounts for approximately 2.2% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 295.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 970,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,379,000 after purchasing an additional 724,851 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 50.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 765,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,258,000 after purchasing an additional 257,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,221,000 after purchasing an additional 187,251 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 40.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after purchasing an additional 169,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Shares of DEO stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.57. 6,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,941. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.98. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The stock has a market cap of $80.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.3623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

