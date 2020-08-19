Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. cut its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $209.14. 143,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.31. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.01.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.40.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

