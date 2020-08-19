Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Raises Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up approximately 1.9% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Novartis by 27.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,503 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 209.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,530,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Novartis by 34.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after purchasing an additional 965,770 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Novartis by 157.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,146,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,565,000 after purchasing an additional 701,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth $25,588,000. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $85.36. 46,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,456. The firm has a market cap of $197.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.42. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

