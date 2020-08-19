GridCoin Market Cap Reaches $2.90 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. GridCoin has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $361.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GridCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About GridCoin

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. GridCoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

