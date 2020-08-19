Grin Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00004715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, KuCoin, LBank and Bisq. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $27.90 million and $8.77 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Grin

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 50,097,660 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW.

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, KuCoin, Coinall, LBank, Bisq, TradeOgre and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

