Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Insider Thomas H. Mcmahon Sells 90,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $3,784,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,415.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GO traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.09. The company had a trading volume of 940,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,475. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $1,203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $424,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 34.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 30,088 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 5.6% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 606.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

