GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Short Interest Update

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,100 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 103,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in GSI Technology by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in GSI Technology during the second quarter worth $171,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GSI Technology by 45.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in GSI Technology during the second quarter worth $492,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 25.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. GSI Technology has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $6.98.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 44.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

