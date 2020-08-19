GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Short Interest Update

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the July 15th total of 1,074,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,185,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTXO traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. GTX has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03.

About GTX

GTX Corp, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS) and Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and hand-held GPS tracking devices with a hosted and scalable backend monitoring platform for real-time tracking of the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal.

