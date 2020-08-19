Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Short Interest Up 10.7% in February

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GSH traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. 452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,394. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.76. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H alerts:

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.4234 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 179.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 94.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 286.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.