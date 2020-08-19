Guider (GDR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $80.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 32.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Guider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $18,770.65 and approximately $80.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Guider has traded down 42.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039363 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $652.16 or 0.05556645 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00046205 BTC.

Guider Profile

GDR is a token. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

