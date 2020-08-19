Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,487 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software comprises 1.2% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC owned about 0.06% of Guidewire Software worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 35.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Guidewire Software by 53.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 678.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.9% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GWRE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.00. 430,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,276. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average is $102.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $71.64 and a 12-month high of $124.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $168.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total transaction of $2,126,499.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,689.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $151,889.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,573.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,904,011. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.55.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

