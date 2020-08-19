Gulden Trading Up 1.1% This Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $4.88 million and $7,090.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00532472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 571.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000838 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 519,302,377 coins. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.