H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

H & R Block has increased its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

HRB traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. 1,490,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,498.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. H & R Block has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $27.70.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.40. H & R Block had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1,927.00%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that H & R Block will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HRB. ValuEngine cut H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of H & R Block from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

