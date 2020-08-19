Handshake 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.41 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, Handshake has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $68.10 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,777.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.29 or 0.03483731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $293.68 or 0.02493586 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00526106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00780834 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00677243 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00016223 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 302,384,356 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org.

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.