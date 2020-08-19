Happycoin (HPC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2,782.00

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Happycoin has a market cap of $296,616.00 and $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.96 or 0.00755316 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00011580 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00061949 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004654 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001124 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About Happycoin

Happycoin (HPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

