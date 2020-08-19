Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON:HL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,637.50 ($21.41).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,335 ($17.45) to GBX 1,375 ($17.98) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,325 ($17.32) to GBX 1,425 ($18.63) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,140 ($14.90) to GBX 1,200 ($15.69) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,550 ($20.26) to GBX 1,470 ($19.22) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,735 ($22.68) to GBX 1,770 ($23.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

In related news, insider Christopher Hill sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,640 ($21.44), for a total value of £70,405.20 ($92,044.97).

Shares of HL opened at GBX 1,729.50 ($22.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 26.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,147 ($15.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,186 ($28.58). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,685.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,598.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a GBX 43.70 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $11.20. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.66%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

