Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,319 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $790,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.54.

Shares of HIG traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,982. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.