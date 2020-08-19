Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) is Paracle Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Paracle Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,313 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned about 40.57% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROAM. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 156,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,723. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $13.79 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

