HashCoin (HSC) Hits Market Cap of $797,599.27

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded down 21.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last week, HashCoin has traded 144.2% higher against the dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $797,599.27 and $669,221.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00039087 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $647.20 or 0.05478414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003581 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00045828 BTC.

HashCoin Token Profile

HashCoin (HSC) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

