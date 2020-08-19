Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of NYSE:HVT.A opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $179.43 million during the quarter.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

